Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow in Iowa Wednesday and Thursday as the latest storm system works over us. From timing to snow totals, we've got everything you need to know in our latest forecast.
Cold and breezy today, but a warming trend is expected for the holiday weekend. Rain will be making a comeback though. Get all the details on today through MLK Day in our latest forecast.
