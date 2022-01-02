Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7. Today's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.