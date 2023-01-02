 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Muscatine, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

