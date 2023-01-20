Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
