 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News