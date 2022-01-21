 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

