Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow in Iowa Wednesday and Thursday as the latest storm system works over us. From timing to snow totals, we've got everything you need to know in our latest forecast.
Scattered rain and snow across the state this morning, but we'll see activity wind down as we go through the day. Find out how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end here.
No snow showers today, but they're coming back! See when our next snow chance will begin, when it will end, and how much will fall in our weekend forecast.
