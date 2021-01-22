It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 14.22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Muscatine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temp…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 23.4. Today's forecasted l…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Models are showin…
This evening in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperat…
For the drive home in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Thu…
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It mi…