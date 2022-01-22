It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A combination of very cold temperatures and gusty winds are going to make for a rough few days across Iowa. Check out how cold it's going to feel in our latest forecast.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
- Updated
Snow is expected to greatly slow travel across the state Friday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 22F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Muscatine pe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Hig…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 22 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…