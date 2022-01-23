It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
