Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 23.4. Today's forecasted l…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of …
For the drive home in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Thu…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temp…
This evening in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperat…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 14.22. Today's for…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 19.51. We'll see a…
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…