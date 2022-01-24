It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -4 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
