Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Muscatine, IA

It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.