It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.52. 26 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
