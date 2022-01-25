 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. Today's forecasted low temperature is -11 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

