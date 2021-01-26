It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 14.64. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
