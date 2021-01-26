 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 14.64. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow in Southern California; another storm coming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News