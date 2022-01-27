It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 3 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
