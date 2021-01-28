 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 23.37. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News