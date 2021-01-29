 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.53. A 27-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

