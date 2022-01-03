 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. 17 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

