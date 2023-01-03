Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
