Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

