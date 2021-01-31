It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 3:00 PM CST. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 14.64. Today's forecasted …
For the drive home in Muscatine: Periods of snow. Gusty winds at times in the evening. Areas of blowing snow. Low 26F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mp…
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flow…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 14.06. 3 degrees i…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.52. 26 degrees …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 19.51. We'll see a…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. P…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 23.37. …
For the drive home in Muscatine: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possib…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.53. A 27-degree l…