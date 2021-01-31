Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 3:00 PM CST. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.