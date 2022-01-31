Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
