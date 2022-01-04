Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.