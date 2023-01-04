 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

