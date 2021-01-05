It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 29.82. 18 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mainly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoo…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 6…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 21F. Winds S at 5 to…
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24.22. 21 degrees is today…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 25.96…
Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with tempe…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low near 10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoor…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.04. Today's forecasted …