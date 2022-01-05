 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. -1 degree is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Muscatine, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Largest winter storm since 2019 hits DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News