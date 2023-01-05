Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Muscatine, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

