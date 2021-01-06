 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 24.46. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

