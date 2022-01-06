Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. -14 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.