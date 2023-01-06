Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is expected for many in Iowa today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Find out how the snow totals are going to play out and when the activity will come to an end here.
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Light to moderate snow showers will still be around today as an area of low pressure works over us. See how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end in our weather update.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% …
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is foreca…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Saturday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The Muscati…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temper…
Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degre…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead…