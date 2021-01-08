It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 24.71. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 6…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 24.46. Today's for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Overcast. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temp…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 21F. Winds S at 5 to…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24.22. 21 degrees is today…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 29.82. …
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with tempe…