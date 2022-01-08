Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.