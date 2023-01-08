 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Muscatine, IA

It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

