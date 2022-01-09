It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12. We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
