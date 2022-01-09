 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12. We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Sky Science: Why are snowflakes individually unique?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News