The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Monday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is expected for many in Iowa today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Find out how the snow totals are going to play out and when the activity will come to an end here.
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Light to moderate snow showers will still be around today as an area of low pressure works over us. See how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end in our weather update.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Catching a break from the snow today, but another round looks to work over us this weekend. Find out when the chance begins, how long it will last, and how much snow is expected to fall here.
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is foreca…
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers …
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in…