Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
