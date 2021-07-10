Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
