Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

