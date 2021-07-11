 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

It will be a warm day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

