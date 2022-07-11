Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
