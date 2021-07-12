 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elsa leaves Florida after bringing intense rain and wind

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News