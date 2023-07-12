Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
