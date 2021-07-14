Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.