Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

The Muscatine area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast.