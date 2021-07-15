It will be a warm day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thun…
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
It will be a warm day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clou…
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Expect peri…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Th…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of …
For the drive home in Muscatine: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 1…