Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thun…
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
It will be a warm day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today.…
It will be a warm day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clou…
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Expect peri…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of …
This evening in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SSW …