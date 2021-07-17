Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today.…
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
It will be a warm day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clou…
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Expect peri…
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thun…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see t…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of …