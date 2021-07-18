 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

