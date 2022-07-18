The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a stalled out front in the state, some will be much cooler than others. Rain chances are sticking around as well with a few severe storms possible. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
A weak cold front will begin to push into the state today before fizzling out. See who has the best chance of rain and how much temperatures will vary across Iowa Thursday in our updated forecast.
Much cooler and wetter across eastern Iowa than western Iowa today. Showers and storms will be sticking around for Saturday as well. See when rain is most likely and when western Iowa will cool here.
Pretty nice weather across Iowa today. With a cold front moving into the state yet again on Wednesday, rain chances are coming back. See where & when rain is most likely in our latest weather update.
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high t…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Muscatine's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
The Muscatine area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected …
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Clear. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach …